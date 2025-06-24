This Lambo sprints to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds—and it's hybrid

Lamborghini 's Sian, also known as the FKP 37, is a hypercar that has taken the automotive world by storm. First unveiled in 2019 and produced in 2020, this limited-production model is one of the rarest Lamborghinis ever made, with only 63 units produced. Sian, which means "a flash of lightning" or "shine" in the Bolognese dialect of the Emilian language, was launched at $3.7 million. Let's take a closer look at some of the interesting facts about this exclusive supercar.

Hybrid powertrain The most powerful Lamborghini ever made The Sian is Lamborghini's first production hybrid car, featuring a 6.5-liter V12 engine and a 48-volt electric motor. Together, they produce an incredible 819hp, making it the most powerful Lamborghini ever produced. The hybrid system provides instant torque and blistering acceleration, taking the car from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds. It also has a top speed of 349km/h, making it one of the fastest cars on the road.

Customization options Only 63 units of the Sian were produced Only 63 units of the Sian were made, each one a unique masterpiece. Thanks to Lamborghini's Ad Personam program, customers can customize their Sian to their liking, from exterior color to interior stitching. This means every single one of the 63 Sians has a different exterior color, making them truly special and collectible. The Sian Roadster is a convertible version of the Sian, with only 19 units planned for production.

Rapid recharging Supercapacitor enhances performance and efficiency The Sian's hybrid system features a supercapacitor that can charge and discharge quickly. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, which take hours to charge, this supercapacitor can be fully recharged in just 63 seconds. The supercapacitor provides an additional 34hp for quick acceleration and passing. The hybrid system as a whole enhances the car's fuel efficiency, allowing it to travel further on a single gas tank.

Advanced materials Forged composites and carbon skin materials in use The Sian's construction features innovative materials like forged composites and Carbon Skin, which improve its performance and driving experience. Forged composites are lightweight, strong carbon fiber materials created by mixing carbon fiber with resin under high pressure and heat. Carbon Skin is a soft-touch material developed in-house by Lamborghini for the Sian, which can cover almost any surface in the car's interior.