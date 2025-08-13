Blockbuster horror film 'Weapons' is getting a prequel 

While the prequel is in its early stages, plot details are still under wraps. It's also unclear how Cregger would be involved in this new project. According to Deadline, a writer friend of Cregger has pitched an idea for the prequel that has piqued his interest. However, New Line's Richard Brener and Warner Bros. chairperson Mike De Luca are yet to hear about it.

Future plans

Cregger's focus remains on other projects

Despite the potential prequel, Cregger is focused on two other films for now. He is currently preparing for his Resident Evil adaptation with Sony and will then move on to an original project titled Flood. Meanwhile, Weapons has been a critical and commercial success since its release by Warner Bros. The film topped the box office in its opening weekend with around $42.5 million in the US and has grossed over $81 million worldwide so far.