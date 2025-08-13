Blockbuster horror film 'Weapons' is getting a prequel
What's the story
New Line Cinema is reportedly in the initial stages of developing a prequel to its recent horror hit Weapons, directed by Zach Cregger. The film, which was released on August 8, revolves around the mysterious disappearance of 17 third-graders from their homes at exactly 2:17am in Maybrook, Pennsylvania. Julia Garner leads the cast as Justine Gandy, with Josh Brolin and Alden Ehrenreich among others.
Development stage
Plot details are still under wraps
While the prequel is in its early stages, plot details are still under wraps. It's also unclear how Cregger would be involved in this new project. According to Deadline, a writer friend of Cregger has pitched an idea for the prequel that has piqued his interest. However, New Line's Richard Brener and Warner Bros. chairperson Mike De Luca are yet to hear about it.
Future plans
Cregger's focus remains on other projects
Despite the potential prequel, Cregger is focused on two other films for now. He is currently preparing for his Resident Evil adaptation with Sony and will then move on to an original project titled Flood. Meanwhile, Weapons has been a critical and commercial success since its release by Warner Bros. The film topped the box office in its opening weekend with around $42.5 million in the US and has grossed over $81 million worldwide so far.