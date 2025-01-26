What's the story

Four of India's most valued companies, including Reliance Industries, saw their combined market valuation plummet by a whopping ₹1.25 lakh crore last week.

The loss highlights the weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

The decline came as the BSE benchmark index Sensex dipped by 428.87 points or 0.55%, and Nifty fell by 111 points or 0.47% during the same period.