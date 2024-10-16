Summarize Simplifying... In short Ratan Tata, a revered Indian industrialist and philanthropist, has passed away, leaving a legacy of significant contributions to society and business.

The Ambani family and Reliance's leadership team, along with thousands of employees, mourned his loss, observing a minute of silence in his honor.

Tata's passing is seen as a great loss to India, with his role as the former chairman of Tata Sons and head of two major philanthropic trusts being succeeded by Noel Naval Tata. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9

Ratan Tata 'great son of India,' mentored Akash: Nita Ambani

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:52 pm Oct 16, 202401:52 pm

What's the story Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Ratan Tata at Reliance Industries' annual Diwali dinner. She called him a "great son of India" and a "dear friend" of her family. Ambani also revealed that Tata had been a mentor to her son Akash. The iconic industrialist passed away on October 9 at the age of 86 after a brief illness.

Immense grief

Tata's demise leaves a void in India: Nita Ambani

Ambani said she was deeply saddened by Tata's demise, adding that his passing has filled everyone with immense grief. She emphasized his close relationship with the Ambani family, claiming he was a dear friend of her father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani, and her husband Mukesh. She also acknowledged Tata's contributions as a visionary industrialist and philanthropist, who always worked for society's greater good.

Silent tribute

Minute of silence observed in Tata's honor

The tribute ended with a minute of silence, which was observed by the Ambani family, Reliance's leadership team and thousands of employees who attended the event. This gesture was widely appreciated on social media platforms. Mukesh had earlier expressed his sorrow over Tata's demise, calling it a sad day for India and Indian businesses. He said Tata's passing is not just a loss to the Tata Group but to every Indian.

Personal loss

Mukesh Ambani mourns loss of 'dear friend'

Mukesh also expressed his personal grief over the loss of his dear friend. He wrote, "Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energized and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied." Further, he lauded Tata's contributions to India, saying with his demise, India has lost one of her most illustrious and kind-hearted sons.

Legacy

Tata's legacy in Indian philanthropy and business

Born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, Tata served as Tata Sons' Chairman from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. He also served as the chief of the Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of India's largest private-sector philanthropic organizations. For his contributions to the country, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. After his demise, Noel Naval Tata has been appointed as the new chairman of the trusts.