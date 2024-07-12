In short Simplifying... In short On Friday, India's stock market saw a surge with NIFTY IT, MEDIA, and SERVICE SECTOR leading the way.

Top gainers included TCS, Wipro, and Infosys, while Maruti Suzuki, Divi's Labs, and Coal India saw declines.

In global markets, Asian indices had mixed results, and the US NASDAQ fell.

The Indian Rupee slightly strengthened against the US Dollar, and commodity prices varied with gold and silver falling, but crude oil rising.

Fuel prices remained steady in Delhi and Mumbai. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nifty Midcap 50 ended flat at 15,955 points

Sensex gains over 620 points, Nifty settles above 24,500 mark

By Akash Pandey 03:59 pm Jul 12, 202403:59 pm

What's the story On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose by 0.78% to end at 80,519.34 points while the Nifty gained 0.77% to finish at 24,502.15 points. The midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 15,954.9 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY IT, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY SERVICE SECTOR emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 4.33%, 2.04%, and 1.07%, respectively. The top stock gainers were TCS, Wipro, and Infosys, which climbed 6.63%, 4.88%, and 3.57%, respectively. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki, Divi's Labs, and Coal India lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.2%, 0.93%, and 0.77%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.03% to 2,971.3 points, while the Hang Seng Index rose 2.52% to 18,293.38 points. However, the Nikkei plunged 2.51% to 41,190.68 points. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 364.04 points, or 1.95%, to 18,283.41 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.01% against USD

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.01% to end at ₹83.53 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.28% and the latter shedding 1.35% to settle at ₹73,103 and ₹92,920, respectively. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.09% to settle at $83.42 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained steady on Friday. In Delhi, diesel costs ₹87.66 per liter and petrol is priced at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is available at ₹89.95 per liter and petrol at ₹103.43 per liter.