Reliance Retail posts ₹2,836 crore net profit in Q2 FY25
Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries (RIL), has posted a 1.3% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter. The profit increased to ₹2,836 crore from ₹2,800 crore in the same period last year. However, the company's revenue from operations witnessed a marginal decline of 3.5%, standing at ₹66,502 crore as opposed to last year's ₹68,937 crore during the same quarter.
Gross revenue and EBITDA performance
Reliance Retail's gross revenue for the second quarter was ₹76,302 crore, down 1.1% YoY. This was mainly due to subdued demand in the fashion and lifestyle sector, continued efforts to streamline operations, and a strategic approach toward B2B business for margin enhancement. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose slightly by 0.3% YoY to ₹5,850 crore, while EBITDA from operations increased 1% YoY to ₹5,675 crore.
Reliance Retail's operational strategy and future outlook
Reliance Retail is constantly expanding its consumer touchpoints and product range across physical and digital platforms. The company's unique omnichannel retail model enables it to serve a diverse customer base with different needs. "The retail business continues to partner with renowned domestic as well as global players, expanding its basket of quality product offerings," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of RIL.