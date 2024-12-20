Summarize Simplifying... In short The winter session of Parliament ended amidst disruptions, with the Rajya Sabha's productivity dropping to 40.03%.

The final day saw protests from opposition MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, demanding an apology and resignation from Shah for his comments on Ambedkar.

The session also saw the forwarding of two bills related to "One Nation One Election" to a joint parliamentary committee for further review. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Parliament winter session ended on Friday

Opposition boycotts Speaker's customary tea party as winter session ends

By Chanshimla Varah 03:10 pm Dec 20, 202403:10 pm

What's the story The winter session of Parliament ended on Friday amid massive protests and controversy. Opposition members, part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, boycotted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's customary tea party. They were protesting against FIRs against their MPs and alleged they weren't allowed to speak in the House. The ruckus was over alleged derogatory remarks by Home Minister Amit Shah on Dalit icon BR Ambedkar.

Session disruptions

Parliament session marked by protests and low productivity

The winter session was marred by disruptions, with the Rajya Sabha's productivity at a mere 40.03%, working for only 43 hours and 27 minutes. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed the constant disruptions, saying they eroded public trust in democratic institutions. The Lok Sabha was also adjourned sine die after protests by the opposition and Treasury benches over the alleged disrespect to Ambedkar and Speaker Om Birla's directive to members not to hold protests at any gate of Parliament.

Final day

Protests and clashes mar final day of Parliament session

Ahead of the session's last day, opposition MPs, including Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched from Vijay Chowk to Parliament. They demanded Shah's apology and resignation for his remarks on Ambedkar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also staged a counter-protest, with MP Aparajita Sarangi gifting Vadra a bag inscribed '1984,' in reference to the anti-Sikh riots.

Legal action

FIR against Rahul Gandhi following Parliament clash

The winter session took up several important issues, including a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar, which was rejected on procedural grounds. Both Houses also adopted a motion to forward the two bills enabling "One Nation One Election" to a 39-member joint parliamentary committee for further consideration. Initially, there were 31 members, but the number was increased to 39 to bring in more political parties.