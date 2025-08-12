Chennai: Cargo flight's engine catches fire during landing
What's the story
A cargo aircraft from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, caught fire in its fourth engine while landing at Chennai airport on Tuesday. The pilots immediately informed the officials concerned about the situation. Despite the emergency, the pilots managed to land the aircraft safely without making an emergency landing. Fire tenders on standby quickly doused the blaze after landing.
Ongoing investigation
No injuries reported
No injuries were reported due to the incident and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire. The aircraft was coming from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia when it encountered this problem during landing at Chennai airport. In a separate development, Air India has suspended its flights between Delhi and Washington DC.
Service suspension
Air India suspends flights between Delhi and Washington DC
The airline cited a planned shortfall in fleet capacity as the reason for this decision. The retrofitting of 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft also contributed to the service suspension. The airline also mentioned that the closure of Pakistan's airspace has impacted its long-haul operations. This has resulted in longer flight routings and increased operational complexity for the airline.