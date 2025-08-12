Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day rehearsal tomorrow

What else to expect?

Expect diversions near ISBT Kashmere Gate and Salimgarh Bypass, with special routes set up for busses from South Delhi.

Commercial and inter-state busses won't be allowed near Red Fort during this time, so the police are recommending everyone use public transport—especially the Metro—to dodge traffic jams.

Security is tight too: things like cameras, binoculars, and handbags aren't allowed at the venue, and everyone's being asked to stay alert and report anything suspicious.