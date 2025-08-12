Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day rehearsal tomorrow
Heads up, Delhi! The police have put out a traffic advisory for the big Independence Day rehearsal at Red Fort on August 13.
Major roads like Netaji Subhash Marg and Chandni Chowk Road will be shut from 4:00am to 10:00am that Wednesday, all in preparation for the main event on August 15 when PM Modi addresses the nation.
What else to expect?
Expect diversions near ISBT Kashmere Gate and Salimgarh Bypass, with special routes set up for busses from South Delhi.
Commercial and inter-state busses won't be allowed near Red Fort during this time, so the police are recommending everyone use public transport—especially the Metro—to dodge traffic jams.
Security is tight too: things like cameras, binoculars, and handbags aren't allowed at the venue, and everyone's being asked to stay alert and report anything suspicious.