Why SIA is probing 1990 murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse
After 35 years, investigators are taking a fresh look at the 1990 murder of Sarla Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit nurse.
Back then, Bhat was abducted from her hostel at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar and was later found dead—her body showed signs of torture and gang rape.
The crime happened during a tense period when militants were targeting Kashmiri Pandits.
SIA searches ex-JKLF members' homes in Srinagar
On August 12, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) raided eight places in Srinagar linked to former Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) members—including homes of Peer Noorul Haq Shah and ex-JKLF chief Yasin Malik, who's already serving a sentence for separatist activities.
These searches are part of a renewed push under strict anti-terror laws to finally get answers in this decades-old case.