Why SIA is probing 1990 murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse India Aug 12, 2025

After 35 years, investigators are taking a fresh look at the 1990 murder of Sarla Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit nurse.

Back then, Bhat was abducted from her hostel at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar and was later found dead—her body showed signs of torture and gang rape.

The crime happened during a tense period when militants were targeting Kashmiri Pandits.