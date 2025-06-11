Android 16 debuts but without Google's new colorful design language
What's the story
Google has released the latest version of its mobile operating system, Android 16.
The update brings a host of new features for Pixel devices, including support for Live Updates and improved settings for hearing aid users.
However, the much-anticipated Material 3 Expressive redesign isn't part of this release.
A source told Mishaal Rahman from Android Authority that Google plans to introduce this new look on September 3, 2025.
Design evolution
What's new in Material 3 Expressive
Material 3 Expressive, which was officially unveiled by Google last month, brings changes to icon shapes, typography, and color schemes.
The new design language also promises "more natural, springy animations" throughout the Android interface.
Some of these updates can already be seen in the Android 16 QPR1 beta version.
However, Rahman notes that more design updates are expected in an upcoming release of this beta version.
Future updates
Android's desktop mode also expected in September update
Along with the Material 3 Expressive redesign, Google is also expected to launch Android's desktop mode in a September update.
The new feature will optimize apps and content for larger screens, allowing users to resize multiple app windows across their displays.
It will also let phones and tablets connect to external displays for a more desktop-like experience.
However, this feature will only be available for Pixel 8 and newer models in the Android 16 beta version initially.
Highlights
What's new in Android 16?
Android 16, officially rolling out to Pixel devices, offers "Live Updates" for notifications. The feature provides real-time progress for services like food delivery directly on the lock screen.
Notifications are also automatically grouped to reduce clutter.
Advanced Protection mode provides a single-tap activation for Google's strongest security features against online threats.
For users with hearing aids, Android 16 significantly improves call clarity by allowing the phone's microphone to be used.