What's the story

OpenAI has launched o3-pro, its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model to date.

It is an improved version of o3, a reasoning model that the company launched earlier this year.

The new model replaces the previous o1-pro for ChatGPT Pro and Team users this week. Enterprise and Edu users will get access next week.

Developers can also use it via the API at $20 per million input tokens and $80 per million output tokens—roughly 750,000 words per million input tokens.