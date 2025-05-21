What's the story

Google has unveiled Deep Think, a new reasoning mode for its cutting-edge Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model.

The feature, announced at the Google I/O 2025 event, aims to improve the model's performance by weighing multiple answers before responding.

Demis Hassabis, head of Google DeepMind, called it a technology that "pushes model performance to its limits" with cutting-edge research in thinking and reasoning techniques.