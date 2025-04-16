What's the story

Google has integrated its cutting-edge video-generating artificial intelligence (AI) model, Veo 2, into Gemini Advanced.

The move, which is seen as a strategic response to OpenAI's Sora video generation platform, comes amid intensifying competition in the field.

As such, subscribers of Google's premium AI plan, Gemini Advanced, will be able to access Veo 2 from the model drop-down menu within Google's Gemini apps starting Tuesday.