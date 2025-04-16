Gemini AI now lets you create videos from text prompts
What's the story
Google has integrated its cutting-edge video-generating artificial intelligence (AI) model, Veo 2, into Gemini Advanced.
The move, which is seen as a strategic response to OpenAI's Sora video generation platform, comes amid intensifying competition in the field.
As such, subscribers of Google's premium AI plan, Gemini Advanced, will be able to access Veo 2 from the model drop-down menu within Google's Gemini apps starting Tuesday.
Video creation
Gemini Advanced subscribers can create short clips
Gemini Advanced subscribers can now create 8-second video clips at 720p resolution (16:9 aspect ratio) using Veo 2.
The clips can be shared on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube via Gemini's "share" button.
Users can also download these Veo 2-generated videos as MP4 files, which are watermarked with Google's SynthID technology.
Integration
Veo 2 to be integrated with Whisk
Google plans to integrate Veo 2 with Whisk, an experimental feature in Google Labs. It lets users use images as prompts with Gemini for generating new images.
A new function called Whisk Animate will let users convert their generated images into eight-second videos using Veo 2.
These developments come as part of Google's continued efforts in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).
Future plans
Google DeepMind CEO hints at future plans for Veo 2
Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google DeepMind, has hinted that the company plans to eventually integrate its Gemini AI models with Veo 2. The idea is to improve Gemini's understanding of the physical world.
However, as it stands now, there are limitations on the number of videos you can create each month and Google's Workspace business and education plans are not currently supported.