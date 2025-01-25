TikTok remains absent from Apple, Google app stores in US
What's the story
Nearly a week after its removal, popular social media platform TikTok remains missing from both Apple and Google's app stores in the US.
The development comes after the country's ban-or-divest law was enforced last weekend, temporarily suspending TikTok's services in the country.
Even though the app resumed operations shortly after the ban, it hasn't returned to either app store.
Legal implications
Tech giants face potential fines over TikTok's availability
The reinstatement of TikTok on their platforms could cost Apple and Google billions in fines. The risk remains despite President Donald Trump's executive order refusing to enforce the ban.
Both tech giants have remained silent on when or if the app will be available again.
They have only issued statements on removing TikTok and other ByteDance-owned apps, like Lemon8 and Marvel Snap.
User impact
TikTok's absence hinders new installations and updates
The absence of TikTok on these app stores makes it difficult for users to install the app from scratch or update it.
This also blocks the delivery of updates that could bring new features or fix existing bugs, including possible security vulnerabilities.
However, those who had installed TikTok prior to this ban can continue using it as normal.
Historical context
Ban was initially deemed unlikely
In the early days of President Joe Biden's administration, a TikTok ban appeared unlikely.
However, in April 2024, Biden signed a law requiring ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to divest its ownership of the app to a US buyer within nine months.
As it struggles to find a suitable buyer, MrBeast — the internet's highest-earning content creator and popular YouTuber — is reportedly in talks with several parties interested in acquiring TikTok before a possible ban.