Rare planetary parade lights up night sky today—How to watch
What's the story
A rare celestial event is scheduled to mesmerize stargazers today, as four planets — Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars — align in a stunning planetary parade.
The cosmic spectacle will peak today, with all four planets creating a stunning line visible to the naked eye.
Such alignments are rare occurrences, making this a must-see event for anyone interested in the wonders of space.
Viewing tips
Best time and locations to witness the event
The best time to catch this alignment is 45 minutes after sunset, with the show continuing for about three hours before Venus and Saturn disappear below the horizon.
Venus and Saturn will be seen in the southwest, Jupiter will dazzle in the southeast, while Mars will appear in the eastern sky.
For a better experience, stargazers should find a dark spot away from city lights and look at the southwestern horizon.
Planetary highlights
Venus-Saturn conjunction and other celestial bodies
The Venus-Saturn conjunction is the highlight of this event, with Venus shining 110 times brighter than Saturn.
Telescopes will also show Neptune close to Venus and Saturn, while Uranus will be seen above Jupiter.
Mars, at its brightest since 2022, will add to the show with its bright reddish-golden glow.
On January 31, a crescent Moon will be just one degree away from Saturn, before its close encounter with Venus on February 1.
Festive spectacle