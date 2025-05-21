Collins also stressed that the new AI model is much better at spelling and typography. This, he says, makes it easier to make greeting cards, posters, and comics.

While OpenAI's recent addition of image generation to ChatGPT also showcased text rendering improvements, the sample images from Google suggest that Imagen 4 may have surpassed those capabilities.

Sample images from Google show this improvement with perfectly legible text in a short comic and even small fonts on mock stamps.