Xreal's Project Aura smart glasses will work on Android XR
What's the story
Google and Xreal have announced a strategic partnership to develop a new Android XR device, called Project Aura.
The announcement was made at the Google I/O developer conference.
This is the second official device to be launched on the Android XR platform since its inception last December.
The first is Samsung's Project Moohan, an XR headset similar to Apple's Vision Pro.
Product details
A new addition to Xreal's product line
Project Aura will be an "optical see-through XR" device, basically a pair of immersive smart glasses.
The design is similar to that of Xreal's previous gadgets, such as the Xreal One.
These glasses will connect with a phone or laptop and display whatever's on the screen, be it a show or a confidential document.
They will also let users adjust opacity levels to view/block out their surroundings.
Technical specifications
What to expect from Project Aura?
While specific details about Project Aura are yet to be revealed, Xreal representative Ralph Jodice said more information will be disclosed at the Augmented World Expo next month.
The glasses will feature Gemini and a large field of view.
Product renderings suggest cameras in the hinges and nose bridge, along with microphones and buttons in the temples. This indicates a hardware evolution compared to Xreal's current devices.
Development phase
Collaboration with developers
Project Aura will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset optimized for XR, though the exact model remains undisclosed.
Just like Project Moohan, Google and Xreal are pushing developers to start building apps and use cases now, ahead of an actual consumer product launch.
Android XR apps developed for headsets, according to a press release from both companies, can easily be adapted to suit different form factors like Project Aura.