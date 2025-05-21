May 21, 202512:00 am

What's the story

Google and Xreal have announced a strategic partnership to develop a new Android XR device, called Project Aura.

The announcement was made at the Google I/O developer conference.

This is the second official device to be launched on the Android XR platform since its inception last December.

The first is Samsung's Project Moohan, an XR headset similar to Apple's Vision Pro.