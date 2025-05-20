What's the story

Google's ambitious AI project, Project Astra, is taking giant leaps toward becoming a "universal AI assistant."

Launched at Google I/O 2024, the prototype is now being tested by a select group of users.

The end goal of Project Astra is to integrate into daily life seamlessly without causing any disturbances.

Greg Wayne from Google DeepMind describes it as "the concept car of a universal AI assistant."