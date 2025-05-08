Google fires 200 employees in third layoff round this year
What's the story
Google has let go of some 200 employees in its global business unit, according to The Information. This division mainly handles sales and partnerships.
This marks Google's third round of layoffs in the first five months of 2025, as per Layoffs.fyi.
The move comes as a part of a wider trend among leading tech giants to pivot toward artificial intelligence (AI) and data center investments while cutting back on spending elsewhere.
Company statement
Strategy to enhance collaboration and customer service
In light of the job cuts, Google released a statement to Reuters detailing its strategy.
The company said it is making small changes across teams "to drive greater collaboration and expand our ability to quickly and effectively serve our customers."
The move comes as part of Google's continued efforts to streamline operations and enhance customer service efficiency.
Job reductions
Previous layoffs and industry trends
The latest job cuts at Google follow last month's layoffs in its Platforms and Devices division, which includes the Android platform, Pixel phones, and apps like the Chrome browser.
Google also announced small-scale layoffs in its HR and cloud divisions as part of an internal reorganization in February this year.
Alphabet, Google's parent company, had a total of 183,323 employees as of December 31, 2024, as per a regulatory filing.
Industry layoffs
Other tech giants also reduce workforce
Other tech giants have also been trimming their workforce.
In January, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, laid off about 5% of its "lowest performers," while speeding up the hiring of machine learning engineers.
Microsoft also cut 650 jobs in its Xbox unit last September.
Amazon laid off employees in several units, while Apple eliminated about 100 roles in its digital services group last year.