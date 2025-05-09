This US drone uses AI to pick its own targets
What's the story
US-based defense contractor AeroVironment has revealed a drone that can choose its own targets and cause a lot of damage upon hitting them.
Called the Red Dragon, this "one-way attack" drone is intended to help the US maintain "air superiority."
The Red Dragon can reach speeds of 160km/h and travel nearly 400km.
Features
A game-changer in military technology?
Weighing around 20kg, Red Dragon can be set up and launched in just 10 minutes.
The AI-powered drone can carry up to 10kg of explosives.
Unlike other drones from the US military, which carry their missiles, Red Dragon is designed to operate like a missile, thanks to its speed and operational capabilities.
Ethical dilemma
Target selection raises ethical concerns
The autonomous target selection feature of the Red Dragon has ignited an ethical debate with minimal human intervention in its decision-making process.
The drone's systems are controlled by AVACORE software architecture, its brain, dictating its actions.
The SPOTR-Edge perception system identifies targets for it using AI technology.
Addressing concerns of human oversight, the Department of Defense (DoD) clarified military policy prohibits such scenarios and ensures someone "who understands the boundaries of the technology" would always be accountable for deploying it.