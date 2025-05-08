Who is Fidji Simo, OpenAI's new CEO of applications?
What's the story
OpenAI has hired Fidji Simo, CEO and Chair of Instacart, as its new 'Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Applications.'
The announcement was made by OpenAI co-founder and CEO, Sam Altman.
He took to the social media platform X to express his excitement about Simo joining the company.
In her new role, Simo will be reporting to Altman.
CEO's statement
Altman to focus on research, compute, and safety
In his announcement, Altman clarified that while he continues to lead OpenAI as CEO, he will now focus more on research, compute, and safety.
He stressed these areas are critical as they near superintelligence.
Further, Altman said he plans to work closely with the board "on making sure our non-profit has maximum positive impact."
Team expansion
Praise for Simo's commitment and expertise
Altman praised Simo's exceptional qualities and her deep commitment to OpenAI's mission. He expressed his confidence in her ability to help scale the company significantly.
According to Altman, "In her new role, Fidji will focus on enabling our 'traditional' company functions to scale as we enter a next phase of growth," he added.
Fidji brings a rare blend of leadership, product and operational expertise, and genuine commitment to ensuring our technology benefits everyone," he added.
Dual responsibility
Continued role at Instacart
Responding to Altman's announcement, Simo expressed her excitement about joining OpenAI and contributing to its mission.
She thanked Altman for the opportunity and said she was looking forward to working with them.
Despite her new appointment at OpenAI, Simo will remain as CEO of Instacart for the next few months and will later serve as Chair of the board.
She thanked her Instacart team for their collaboration during her tenure and promised support to the incoming CEO during the transition.
Twitter Post
Simo expresses enthusiasm for new role
So excited to be joining @openai and— Fidji Simo (@fidjissimo) May 8, 2025
contributing to its mission. Thankyou @sama for the opportunity- it will be such a privilegeto work with such a talented team on one of the most important and ambitiousendeavors in history.
I’ll remain CEO of @Instacart for the next few… https://t.co/hDV3QhQrxj
Professional background
Take a look at her career trajectory
Simo has an impressive track record as CEO and Chair of Instacart. She co-founded Metrodora Institute, a health clinic and research institute, and currently serves as its president.
She also sits on the Board of Directors at OpenAI and Shopify.
Before joining Instacart, the 39-year-old spent a decade as one of Facebook's top executives.