Android 16 stable release lands today—Check eligible smartphones
What's the story
Google will roll out the stable version of Android 16 for compatible Pixel phones today.
The announcement was made on the company's official account on social media platform X.
The move comes after more than six months of beta testing and is part of Google's strategy to launch major Android updates earlier than usual, this time in June.
Release details
Not all Pixel devices will get the update
Google has confirmed that the final release of Android 16 will be available on June 10.
However, not all Pixel phones will get the update.
If your phone is already running the Android 16 QPR1 Beta, it won't get the OTA to stable Android 16.
Only those on the Android 15 stable or Android 16 beta channel will receive this update.
Downgrade process
How to switch from beta to stable channel?
If your device is on the QPR1 beta channel, you will have to opt out of the beta program and downgrade your Pixel to the stable Android 16 release.
This process, however, will wipe all data from the phone.
The move is necessary for devices on this channel to get the stable version of Android 16.
Feature highlights
Live updates for real-time notifications
The stable Android 16 build will not include Google's new Material 3 Expressive design. However, it will bring a host of other new features and improvements.
These include Live Updates, which is Google's version of iPhone's Live Activities, to help you provide real-time notification updates easily.
The feature is expected to simplify tracking food delivery status or sports scores significantly.
Security upgrades
Enhanced security measures coming with Android 16
Along with new features, Android 16 will also beef up Google's security measures.
The update will introduce an Advanced Protection mode and unify all security options under a single menu for easy access.
Other additions like Intrusion Logging and Inactivity Reboot are also on the cards, but these features will be rolled out later this year.