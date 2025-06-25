Around 240 employees have been affected

Dating app Bumble has laid off 30% of its workforce

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:11 pm Jun 25, 2025

Bumble, the popular dating app, has announced a major round of layoffs. The company will be parting ways with around 240 employees, which is nearly 30% of its global workforce. Following the news, Bumble's shares jumped by as much as 12% in pre-market trading in the US. The restructuring is expected to save Bumble $40 million annually, which will be reinvested into product innovation and technology development.