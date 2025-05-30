What's the story

Meta has partnered with defense technology firm Anduril Industries to develop advanced extended reality (XR) products for the US military.

The two firms are looking to create high-tech wearables under a project called 'EagleEye.'

The proposed contract is worth around $100 million but has not yet been awarded.

It is part of a larger $22 billion Army wearables project where Palmer Luckey's Anduril is the lead vendor.