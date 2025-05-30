Meta is building hi-tech VR helmets for US military
What's the story
Meta has partnered with defense technology firm Anduril Industries to develop advanced extended reality (XR) products for the US military.
The two firms are looking to create high-tech wearables under a project called 'EagleEye.'
The proposed contract is worth around $100 million but has not yet been awarded.
It is part of a larger $22 billion Army wearables project where Palmer Luckey's Anduril is the lead vendor.
Project details
EagleEye: A leap into augmented and virtual reality
The EagleEye project will see the development of a range of tech-forward helmets, glasses, and other wearables.
These devices will offer an augmented or virtual reality experience, with sensors to enhance soldiers' hearing and vision.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said this technology would "protect our interests at home and abroad." The partnership aims to create some of the best AR and VR systems for the US Army.
Tech integration
AI-powered weapon systems and autonomy software integration
The EagleEye devices will also allow soldiers to interact with AI-powered weapon systems.
This is possible due to the integration of Anduril's autonomy software and Meta's AI models into each device.
The partnership also includes the development of integrated extended reality (XR) products for the US military, funded privately by Anduril.
These high-performance components and technology were originally built for commercial use but will now be used to save costs for the armed forces.
Tech collaboration
Anduril's Lattice platform and Meta's AR/VR capabilities
Meta will integrate its AR/VR capabilities with Anduril's Lattice platform, an AI-powered command and control system.
The platform collects data from multiple sources to provide real-time battlefield information.
This partnership will allow soldiers to access Lattice's data through AR/VR interfaces, helping them visualize, perceive and synthesize battlefield information.
The goal is to provide immersive tech solutions that improve tactical decision-making in combat scenarios.
Future plans
Joint proposal for Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) next
Anduril and Meta have also submitted a joint proposal for Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) Next. This is an initiative to develop a digital awareness system for US soldiers.
The partnership expands Meta's support for the US government's use of its technology and builds on its Reality Labs investments and Llama open-source AI models for national security.