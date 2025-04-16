What's the story

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly offered up to $1 billion to settle the ongoing antitrust lawsuit by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

According to the Wall Street Journal, Zuckerberg first offered $450 million in March to settle the case. However, as the trial approached, he upped the offer to $1 billion.

This was much lower than FTC's alleged demand of $30 billion to dismiss the case.