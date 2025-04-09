What's the story

Crude oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since early 2021, largely due to the intensifying trade war between the US and China.

The latest crash was caused by US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 104% tariff on China. This has sparked fears of a global economic recession, which could cut down oil demand.

Today, Brent futures fell $1.39 or 2.21%, to $61.43 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures plunged by $1.50 (2.52%) to $58.08.