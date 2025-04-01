'Northeast India is landlocked': Bangladesh's Yunus invites China to expand
What's the story
Bangladesh's interim government chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, during his recent four-day visit to China, invited Beijing to expand its economic footprint in the region.
His comments included referring to India's seven northeastern states as landlocked territories.
In a widely shared video clip on social media, Yunus said these states have no direct access to the ocean and that Dhaka is the "only guardian of the ocean" in this context.
Economic prospects
Yunus highlights potential for Chinese economic expansion
Yunus also expounded on the possibility of Chinese economic growth in the region.
He said, "So, this opens up a huge possibility for China - this could become an extension of the Chinese economy."
He pointed out that China could use Bangladesh as a base to manufacture products, promote them internationally, and then bring them back to China.
Water management
Yunus seeks China's expertise in water management
On his visit, Yunus requested China's help in river water management, especially for the Teesta passing through India.
He called China the "master of water management," saying Bangladesh wanted to learn from their expertise.
The two countries also signed an agreement for sharing hydrological data for the Yarlung Zangbo-Jamuna River, which travels from Tibet into India before joining the Ganga and entering Bangladesh.
Expert opinions
Yunus's remarks spark mixed reactions among experts
Yunus's remarks have drawn a range of responses from experts.
Sanjeev Sanyal, member of PM Modi's economic advisory council, posted the video on the social media platform X and wondered what was the importance of the seven Indian states being landlocked.
Defense expert Dhruv Katoch also slammed Yunus for the remarks.
"Bringing India into this conversation is both unnecessary and provocative. Is he subtly hinting at cutting off India's northeast? India is too big a country to be threatened."