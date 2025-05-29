What's the story

A grand Indian wedding baraat took over New York's Wall Street, turning the iconic financial district into a desi celebration.

The event, which had nearly 400 guests dancing in traditional attire to DJ beats, was shared on Instagram by DJ AJ.

"We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person baraat—who would've ever thought?!" he wrote in the post.

