Watch: 400-person Indian 'baraat' takes over Wall Street
What's the story
A grand Indian wedding baraat took over New York's Wall Street, turning the iconic financial district into a desi celebration.
The event, which had nearly 400 guests dancing in traditional attire to DJ beats, was shared on Instagram by DJ AJ.
"We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person baraat—who would've ever thought?!" he wrote in the post.
Talk about a big, fat, iconic wedding, are we right?
Wedding spectacle
'Baraat' featured bride and groom in traditional attire
The video shows the wedding party dancing with high energy, with the bride and groom, dressed in a red lehenga and a beige sherwani, at the center of it all.
The backdrop of skyscrapers and the New York Stock Exchange adds a surreal touch to this extravagant scene.
Social media users were quick to react to this unique event. Soon, the clip spread on other platforms like wildfire.
Online reactions
'I'm still counting the dollars they paid'
One Twitter user wrote, "I'm still counting the $$$ (dollars) they paid for shutting down Wall Street."
Another Instagram user commented on hearing a dhol version of "Empire State of Mind," saying it was "wild."
The video shows many New Yorkers recording the event, adding to its charm.
While many were amused by the celebration, others joked that only Indians could pull off something this grand in such a setting.
Cultural impact
Event seen as a cultural win, raised concerns, too
Some even went ahead to celebrate the moment as a "cultural win," while others humorously hinted at political undertones.
But the majority view was that since the celebration brought smiles to onlookers' faces, netizens should leave the wedding party be.
There were also concerns that such high-profile events could lead to new restrictions in the future.
Anyway, how did you like this desi gala in Manhattan?