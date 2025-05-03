'House Arrest': Ajaz Khan, producer booked over controversial clip
What's the story
Ajaz Khan, the host of ULLU app's reality show House Arrest, and producer Rajkumar Pandey, have been booked after Bajrang Dal activist Gautam Ravriya filed a complaint.
An official of the Amboli Police Station confirmed that a case was registered against Khan, Pandey, and others related to the ULLU app based on Ravriya's complaint.
The FIR was filed under sections about obscene acts in public places, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
Viral video
Controversial clip featuring Khan sparked outrage
A clip from House Arrest featuring Khan (Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Bigg Boss 7) went viral on social media, showing him allegedly pressuring male and female contestants to get intimate.
He was also seen asking participants vulgar questions, which visibly made them uncomfortable.
The clip attracted widespread ire from netizens and political leaders alike.
The controversy prompted the show to be taken down from the app the same day the FIR was filed.
NCW intervention
National Commission of Women summoned Khan, ULLU CEO
Taking cognizance of the controversial clip, the National Commission of Women (NCW) summoned Khan and ULLU app CEO Vibhu Agarwal.
In an X post, the NCW wrote, "NCW takes suo motu cognizance of obscene content on Ullu App's show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera."
"NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity and violating consent. CEO and host summoned on May 9."
Political response
Political leaders also criticized ULLU
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi objected to the ULLU app and Alt Balaji for escaping the I&B ministry's ban on apps for obscene content.
She wrote on X, "I have raised this in the standing committee that apps such as this, namely, Ullu App and Alt Balaji have managed to escape the ban by I&B ministry on apps for obscene content. I am still awaiting their reply."
Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh also demanded an immediate ban on the show.