What's the story

Ajaz Khan, the host of ULLU app's reality show House Arrest, and producer Rajkumar Pandey, have been booked after Bajrang Dal activist Gautam Ravriya filed a complaint.

An official of the Amboli Police Station confirmed that a case was registered against Khan, Pandey, and others related to the ULLU app based on Ravriya's complaint.

The FIR was filed under sections about obscene acts in public places, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.