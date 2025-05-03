What's the story

The success of HIT 3 has taken Nani to a different league, with the film grossing over ₹60cr worldwide in just two days of its release.

He will next be seen in The Paradise, directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela.

Its production started a few weeks ago, with scenes without Nani being shot in Hyderabad currently.

Now, Telugu360 reports that Saregama has come aboard the film as a co-producer.