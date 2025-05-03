Saregama to co-produce Nani's 'The Paradise'
What's the story
The success of HIT 3 has taken Nani to a different league, with the film grossing over ₹60cr worldwide in just two days of its release.
He will next be seen in The Paradise, directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela.
Its production started a few weeks ago, with scenes without Nani being shot in Hyderabad currently.
Now, Telugu360 reports that Saregama has come aboard the film as a co-producer.
Financial support
Saregama to lend financial support to the project
Earlier, there were reports about budget constraints for this action-drama movie.
But now, Saregama will tackle the financial woes.
The movie will be Saregama's first major Telugu film, and the company is likely to invest heavily in the project and take care of its promotional activities.
The Paradise will be Nani's most ambitious film yet and will release on March 26, 2026.
Plans
Nani's ambition for 'The Paradise'
Speaking about the film, Nani earlier told Variety, "This is India's 'Mad Max,' and I believe this with utmost sincerity. The tone and nature of 'The Paradise' will be wild, and that wildness will be accompanied by poetic justice."
The female lead for the film is yet to be finalized, and Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music.
Odela is also set to direct Chiranjeevi for his next project, which will be produced by Nani.