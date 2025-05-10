India strikes back, targeting four key Pakistan airbases in retaliation
What's the story
In a decisive retaliation, India has targeted at least four air bases in Pakistan. The move comes after a series of provocations from across the border in the last two days.
Reports from Pakistan claimed that three of their air bases were hit—Nur Khan base near Islamabad, Murid base at Chakwal city, and Rafiqui base at Punjab's Jhang district.
Operation Sindoor
The Indian government launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7.
Pakistan allegedly crossed the Indian airspace on May 7 and 8, deploying hundreds of drones and heavy artillery across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi "On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure."
Defense response
India's air defense systems intercepted and shot down drones in J&K, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
MEA said Indian armed forces responded "proportionately, adequately, and responsibly" to Pakistan's provocative drone and artillery attacks on Thursday night.
As retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, Indian armed forces had conducted precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.