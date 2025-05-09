20 Indian cities targeted by Pakistan in fresh drone attack
What's the story
In a major escalation of hostilities, Pakistan carried out drone attacks on 20 Indian cities on Friday night.
The targeted places include Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
In J&K, the districts targeted were Jammu, Samba and Rajouri in J&K; Pathankot and Amritsar in Punjab; and Jaisalmer Barmer and Pokhran in Rajasthan.
An air base in Awantipora and Srinagar Airport were also among the targets. The attacks were thwarted, officials told PTI.
Artillery fire
Heavy artillery fire reported along LoC
Heavy shelling has been reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in multiple areas, including Kupwara district in north Kashmir and Samba, Poonch, Uri and Nowgam Handwara sectors, indicating a major escalation in hostilities along the border.
Nine drones have also been shot down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, while one was intercepted in Barmer, reflecting India's proactive response to aerial threats from Pakistan.
Injury
3 injured in Punjab
In Punjab, one of the Pakistani drones hit a residential area in Firozpur, injuring three members of a family.
"We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries," SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, said.
"Out of these, the condition of a woman is critical, she has suffered severe burns," Dr. Kamal Bagi told ANI.
Alert
Sirens and blackout in Pathankot, Jammu
Pathankot and Jammu continued to face blackouts and sirens for a second night after Pakistan's drone strikes on military bases.
Heavy firing was reported in Amritsar, where at least 15 drones were seen in five different locations.
Most of the threats have been neutralized, local authorities said.
Amritsar District Collector told India Today that a red alert has been issued in the city.
Civilians have been asked to stay indoors for their safety amid repeated aerial threats from Pakistan.
Public safety
Local officials urge residents to stay indoors
Jammu and Kashmir's former CM Omar Abdullah also urged people to stay indoors, tweeting that he was hearing explosions.
"Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am."
On Thursday, around the same time, Pakistan had also launched a series of drone and missile attacks along India's western border.
The attacks were intercepted by India's air defense systems.