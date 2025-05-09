What's the story

In a major escalation of hostilities, Pakistan carried out drone attacks on 20 Indian cities on Friday night.

The targeted places include Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

In J&K, the districts targeted were Jammu, Samba and Rajouri in J&K; Pathankot and Amritsar in Punjab; and Jaisalmer Barmer and Pokhran in Rajasthan.

An air base in Awantipora and Srinagar Airport were also among the targets. The attacks were thwarted, officials told PTI.