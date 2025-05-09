Explosion reported near Srinagar Airport; countermeasures activated
What's the story
An explosion was reported near the Srinagar Airport in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening amid a series of drone attacks launched by Pakistan in border states, ABP News reported, citing sources.
In response to this threat, officials have implemented countermeasures to neutralize potential drone attacks on the airport, according to PTI.
Officials, however, told Reuters that it was not just one explosion but 10 that were heard near Srinagar International Airport.
Widespread incidents
Drone attacks reported in multiple Jammu regions
Apart from the blast near Srinagar Airport, drone strikes were reported from other parts of Jammu on Friday evening too.
Pakistani drones were seen in Samba, Pathankot, Amritsar, Jaisalmer, Barmer and more.
The drone sightings come a day after India successfully foiled an attempt by the Pakistani military to strike Indian military installations with drones and missiles.