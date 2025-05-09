What's the story

An explosion was reported near the Srinagar Airport in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening amid a series of drone attacks launched by Pakistan in border states, ABP News reported, citing sources.

In response to this threat, officials have implemented countermeasures to neutralize potential drone attacks on the airport, according to PTI.

Officials, however, told Reuters that it was not just one explosion but 10 that were heard near Srinagar International Airport.