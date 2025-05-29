Discord now rewards you for watching ads
What's the story
Social media platform Discord has announced the beta launch of "Discord Orbs," a new in-app currency that can be redeemed for digital items.
Users can earn these Orbs by completing promotional Quests on the app.
The Quests are part of Discord's initiative to reward users for interacting with advertiser content such as videos or streaming specific games to their friends.
Redemption options
Orbs can be redeemed for exclusive digital items
Along with purchasing regular items from the Discord Shop, users can also redeem their Orbs for exclusive digital items.
These include special badges and three-day trials of Discord's subscription service, Discord Nitro.
The company plans to roll out this feature globally but only to a "small number" of its users at first before expanding it further.
Flexibility for brands
Brands can still offer their own rewards
Previously, brands or publishers offering Quests had to give their own rewards such as avatar decorations or in-game bonuses.
However, they now have the option to award Orbs instead.
This new feature provides more flexibility for brands while maintaining the original concept of rewarding users for engaging with advertiser content on Discord.