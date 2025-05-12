Modi government removes MD of Solar Energy Corporation of India
What's the story
The Indian government has dismissed the services of former IAS officer Rameshwar Prasad Gupta.
Gupta was serving as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI).
The decision was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) and communicated through an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
Sudden dismissal
Gupta's tenure cut short without explanation
Gupta had taken over as CMD on June 15, 2023. However, the government's decision to terminate his services comes over a month before the completion of his tenure. The termination order does not cite any reasons for the sudden decision.
Significance
SECI plays crucial role in India's renewable energy sector
SECI is a central public sector undertaking and a Navratna company.
It is crucial to the development and expansion of renewable energy capacity across India. This includes solar power generation among other forms of clean energy sources.
The corporation has been instrumental in promoting sustainable development initiatives within the country.