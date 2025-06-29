Assam minister apologizes for 'lower-class person' jibe at journalist
What's the story
Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has apologized for his controversial remarks against a journalist. The incident took place during a press conference at the Gauhati Press Club on Friday. Reportedly, when asked a question by a Guwahati-based journalist, Baruah responded, saying he wouldn't speak to a "tolor shrenir manush" (lower-class person) and would only answer when "his owner" asks a question. The remark was made in the context of an ongoing feud over allegations involving government dairy promotion scheme funds and the purchase of Gir cows linked to a firm owned by Baruah's wife.
Apology issued
Minister's apology
Baruah later took to social media to apologize for his remarks, saying they were not intended to insult the entire media community. He wrote, "In a moment of frustration, I said something I should not have. While I meant it for one individual, I understand the entire journalist community felt hurt—and that pains me." Despite the apology, he alleged that a senior editor was trying to tarnish his public image using this incident as an excuse.
Official reactions
Chief minister's response
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also apologized for Baruah's remarks. He said, "If he has said anything derogatory to any journalist, he should apologize. I will myself tell him to do so as journalists are not part of our political feuds." The Guwahati Press Club called Baruah's comments "undignified and unacceptable," urging journalists to boycott him until a public apology was issued.
Protest aftermath
Journalists across Assam protested
In response to Baruah's remarks, journalists across Assam protested. The protests were organized by the Gauhati Press Club and included wearing black badges and raising slogans against the minister. The journalists demanded an apology from Baruah and assurance that such abuse of media persons would not happen again. CM Sarma also addressed broader issues like low pay for journalists, advocating for better wages and working conditions.