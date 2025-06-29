Assam minister apologizes for 'lower-class person' jibe at journalist

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has apologized for his controversial remarks against a journalist. The incident took place during a press conference at the Gauhati Press Club on Friday. Reportedly, when asked a question by a Guwahati-based journalist, Baruah responded, saying he wouldn't speak to a "tolor shrenir manush" (lower-class person) and would only answer when "his owner" asks a question. The remark was made in the context of an ongoing feud over allegations involving government dairy promotion scheme funds and the purchase of Gir cows linked to a firm owned by Baruah's wife.

Apology issued Minister's apology Baruah later took to social media to apologize for his remarks, saying they were not intended to insult the entire media community. He wrote, "In a moment of frustration, I said something I should not have. While I meant it for one individual, I understand the entire journalist community felt hurt—and that pains me." Despite the apology, he alleged that a senior editor was trying to tarnish his public image using this incident as an excuse.

Official reactions Chief minister's response Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also apologized for Baruah's remarks. He said, "If he has said anything derogatory to any journalist, he should apologize. I will myself tell him to do so as journalists are not part of our political feuds." The Guwahati Press Club called Baruah's comments "undignified and unacceptable," urging journalists to boycott him until a public apology was issued.