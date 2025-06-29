Puri stampede: Odisha CM apologizes to devotees, promises probe

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has apologized to devotees after a stampede near the Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri . The incident, which took place early on Sunday during Rath Yatra festivities, left three people dead and around 50 injured. In a post on social media platform X, CM Majhi expressed his condolences and promised an investigation into security lapses that led to the tragedy. Meanwhile, he has announced ₹25 lakh compensation to the families of each deceased.

Official response CM Majhi's post on X "I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of devotees who lost their lives... pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow," CM Majhi said. He added, "This negligence is unpardonable. An immediate investigation into the security lapses will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible."

On-site assessment Law Minister speaks on incident Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that the state Director General of Police (DGP) has been sent to the site of the incident. Harichandan said, "It is an unfortunate incident. We are taking note of that. I spoke with the CM this morning. We are taking stringent action." Majhi has also ordered a comprehensive administrative inquiry into the incident, which will be conducted under the Development Commissioner, Anu Garg.

Opposition's reaction How Members of Opposition reacted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep pain over the stampede near a temple in Odisha's Puri, emphasizing that the negligence and mismanagement that caused this tragedy are inexcusable. BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday stated that the stampede near Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri revealed the state government's significant failure in ensuring a peaceful Rath Yatra for devotees.

