Kolkata rape case: TMC MP hits back at party

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has hit back at his own party after it condemned his remarks on the Kolkata law student rape case. The incident, which involved a student from South Calcutta Law College, has been a major point of contention for the TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) . Banerjee's comments appeared to downplay the severity of the crime and deflect responsibility.

Controversial comments What can be done if a friend rapes friend?: MP Banerjee had said, "What can be done if a friend rapes his friend? Will the police be in schools?" He went on to emphasize that women should fight against "perverted men." The MP also said, "I am saying the same thing again and again. Whoever has done it must be arrested immediately."

Party stance TMC distances itself from Banerjee's remarks The TMC quickly distanced itself from Banerjee's remarks, saying they were made in his personal capacity. The party said it has "zero tolerance for crimes against women" and demanded strict punishment for those involved. However, this did little to quell the controversy as BJP leaders used Banerjee's comments to attack the TMC further.

Accusations Are they indirectly supporting the leaders...: Banerjee In a sharp response, Banerjee accused the TMC of supporting leaders who shield criminals. He said, "Are they indirectly supporting the leaders who are shielding these criminals?" He also said some party members lacked the "moral and intellectual alignment" to understand his words. This public spat within the TMC has only added fuel to the fire in an already tense situation over this heinous crime.