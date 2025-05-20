BJP leader and Youtuber Manish Kashyap thrashed by junior doctors
What's the story
YouTuber and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manish Kashyap was allegedly assaulted by junior doctors at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Monday.
The incident took place when Kashyap visited the hospital to plead for a patient.
During his visit, he reportedly had a confrontation with a female junior doctor.
Altercation details
Dispute escalates, Kashyap alleges assault
The situation escalated when Kashyap started filming videos inside the hospital premises over the issue.
This infuriated the on-duty junior doctors, who then allegedly locked him in a room for around three hours and assaulted him.
The YouTuber later shared pictures from a hospital bed on social media, claiming he was receiving treatment for his injuries.
Investigation update
Police intervention and resolution
Pirbahor Police Station in-charge Abdul Haleem confirmed that the police intervened, following which both parties claimed to have settled the issue among themselves without filing an official complaint.
The YouTuber, who is no stranger to controversies, was arrested twice in 2019 for allegedly causing damage to the King Edward VII statue in Bettiah.
He was also arrested for allegedly beating a Kashmiri shopkeeper in Patna's Lhasa Market following the Pulwama attack.