May 20, 202511:21 am

What's the story

YouTuber and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manish Kashyap was allegedly assaulted by junior doctors at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Monday.

The incident took place when Kashyap visited the hospital to plead for a patient.

During his visit, he reportedly had a confrontation with a female junior doctor.