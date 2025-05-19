SC rejects BJP minister's apology for remarks against Colonel Qureshi
What's the story
The Supreme Court has rejected the public apology issued by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his remarks referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as "sister of terrorists."
It ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising three senior IPS officers, including at least one woman officer, who are not from Madhya Pradesh.
"What kind of apology? Sometimes people apologize to wriggle out of legal liabilities. Sometimes crocodile tears. What kind of apology is yours?" Justice Surya Kant said.
Arrest stayed
Court stays Shah's arrest, criticizes his remarks
"Your apology....It is only to wriggle out of legal liability. We have rejected your apology. You have said "if somebody is hurt...". You are not even ready to take responsibility," Justice Kant added.
The court, however, stayed the arrest of Shah, provided he cooperates with the investigation.
It also chastised the state over its lack of action, asking, "When high court had to intervene and rewrite your FIR, what have you done?...you should have done something more by now."
Remarks controversy
Shah's remarks against Qureshi and subsequent FIR
The bench then announced the formation of the SIT and stated verbally that it will keep a "close watch" on the probe even though it is not monitoring the investigation.
The controversy erupted after Shah referred to Qureshi as a "sister of terrorists" while talking about the actions that India had taken against terrorists after the Pahalgam attack.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter on May 14, calling Shah's remarks "language of the gutters."
Apology issued
Shah's public apology and court proceedings
It directed an FIR to be registered against Shah for his remarks, "Those people (terrorists) who had wiped out the sindoor (vermilion) of our sisters (in the Pahalgam attack)...we avenged...by sending their sister to destroy them."
Amid the legal threat, Shah issued an apology, stating if anyone is hurt by his words, he is ready to apologize 10 times.
He also said that he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his sister.
The matter will be next heard on May 28.