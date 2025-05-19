What's the story

The Supreme Court has rejected the public apology issued by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his remarks referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as "sister of terrorists."

It ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising three senior IPS officers, including at least one woman officer, who are not from Madhya Pradesh.

"What kind of apology? Sometimes people apologize to wriggle out of legal liabilities. Sometimes crocodile tears. What kind of apology is yours?" Justice Surya Kant said.