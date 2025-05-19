'Not consulted': TMC removes Yusuf Pathan from Centre's terror outreach
What's the story
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has pulled out its MP Yusuf Pathan from the Indian government's 'Operation Sindoor' global outreach program.
The initiative aims to expose Pakistan's role in harboring terrorists and is being carried out by an all-party parliamentary delegation visiting 30 countries.
According to the party, the decision to include Pathan was taken without consulting the TMC, leading to his withdrawal from the program.
Party response
TMC criticizes Centre's unilateral decision on delegation
The TMC has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for not consulting them before deciding on their representative.
"How can the Union Government decide on the representative of Trinamool? They should have held discussions with the opposition to decide which representative a party will send," said TMC's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
National interest
TMC reiterates support for Indian armed forces
Despite the rift over representation, TMC sources reiterated their support for the Indian Armed Forces and national interests.
They told the Indian Express, "We believe that the nation is above all, and we pledged our support to the Union government to take whatever action was needed to protect our great country."
The party stressed that foreign policy is solely within the domain of the Union government.
Global outreach
'One Mission, One Message, One Bharat' initiative launched
The "One Mission, One Message, One Bharat" initiative was launched by the Indian government to combat global misinformation on terrorism.
It comes after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.
The program includes seven all-party delegations of MPs visiting over 30 partner nations to highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and its response through Operation Sindoor.
Anti-terror operation
Operation Sindoor targets terrorist camps in Pakistan
Launched on May 7, 'Operation Sindoor' has targeted terrorist camps operating out of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
The operation has killed over 100 terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.
India also carried out precision airstrikes on military infrastructure at several Pakistani airbases as part of this operation.