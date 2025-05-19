What's the story

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has pulled out its MP Yusuf Pathan from the Indian government's 'Operation Sindoor' global outreach program.

The initiative aims to expose Pakistan's role in harboring terrorists and is being carried out by an all-party parliamentary delegation visiting 30 countries.

According to the party, the decision to include Pathan was taken without consulting the TMC, leading to his withdrawal from the program.