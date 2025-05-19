What's the story

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated his allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi that the latter visited Pakistan on the invitation of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"We have that document. He went there to receive training," he alleged.

Sarma alleged that when Gogoi returned from Pakistan, he opposed the purchase of Rafale jets.

He compared Gogoi's actions to those of Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, and asked if this could be considered spying.