'If I'm wrong..': Himanta alleges Gaurav Gogoi received ISI training
What's the story
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated his allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi that the latter visited Pakistan on the invitation of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
"We have that document. He went there to receive training," he alleged.
Sarma alleged that when Gogoi returned from Pakistan, he opposed the purchase of Rafale jets.
He compared Gogoi's actions to those of Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, and asked if this could be considered spying.
Resignation pledge
Sarma's resignation promise if allegations proven false
Sarma has promised to resign as chief minister if his allegations against Gogoi are proven wrong.
He said, "If even a single word of mine is proved wrong, I will resign from the post of Chief Minister."
The CM had previously also alleged that Gogoi went to Pakistan for training and stayed there for 15 days without informing authorities.
Additional allegations
Sarma accuses Gogoi's wife of links with Pakistan army
Sarma has also alleged that Gogoi's wife has "good relations" with the Pakistan Army.
He alleged that Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, traveled between India and Pakistan 19 times and drew a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO with purported ISI connections.
The CM said evidence regarding these allegations will be made public by September 10.
Counterclaims
Gogoi dismisses Sarma's allegations as 'nonsense'
Gogoi has vehemently denied Sarma's allegations, calling them "nonsense." He asked the state chief minister to provide evidence for his claims.
"I am worried about the health of the chief minister of Assam. For some reason, best known to him, I have been on his radar since my entry into Assam. He has made many baseless remarks about me in the past 13 years. The most recent one borders on insanity and the absurd," Gogoi said.