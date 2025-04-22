But if consumers drink his drinks, Ramdev said gurukuls will be built, Acharya Kulam will be developed, Patanjali University will expand, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board will grow.

He later defended his statement, saying he didn't name any brand or community.

Hamdard has since filed a lawsuit against Ramdev, seeking removal of his videos on social media.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Hamdard in court, called Ramdev's remarks a case of "communal divide" and hate speech.