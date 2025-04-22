'Indefensible': Delhi HC condemns Baba Ramdev over 'Sharbat Jihad' remark
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has condemned Baba Ramdev's recent "Sharbat Jihad" comment, aimed at food company Hamdard's popular drink Rooh Afza.
Justice Amit Bansal said such comments were "indefensible" and "shocking" while hearing a lawsuit filed by Hamdard against Ramdev.
While promoting his Patanjali Sharbat and Juices in a Facebook video this month, Ramdev said, "If you drink that sharbat, madrasas and mosques will be built."
Legal proceedings
Ramdev's comments trigger legal action
But if consumers drink his drinks, Ramdev said gurukuls will be built, Acharya Kulam will be developed, Patanjali University will expand, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board will grow.
He later defended his statement, saying he didn't name any brand or community.
Hamdard has since filed a lawsuit against Ramdev, seeking removal of his videos on social media.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Hamdard in court, called Ramdev's remarks a case of "communal divide" and hate speech.
Court proceedings
Ramdev's conduct questioned in court
Rohatgi claimed that Ramdev's words targeted Hamdard on religious grounds by referring to it as "Sharbat Jihad."
He further stated that Ramdev is a well-known figure who can market Patanjali items without denigrating any other brand.
Rohatgi also referred to Supreme Court proceedings in which suo moto contempt was initiated against Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna.
They were asked to tender a public apology for publishing misleading ads and comments against Allopathic medicines, breaching an undertaking given to the court.
Past controversies
Ramdev's controversial remarks and past controversies
A proxy counsel appeared for Ramdev in this case and sought adjournment as the main counsel was appearing before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
But Justice Bansal directed the principal counsel to appear at 12:00pm on Tuesday, warning of severe consequences for non-compliance.
In his videos, Ramdev had also compared other sharbat companies to "toilet cleaners."
"In the name of quenching thirst during summers, people drink cold beverages that are basically toilet cleaners," Ramdev had said.