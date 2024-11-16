Summarize Simplifying... In short A man attempted to assassinate a TMC leader, Ghosh, but was chased down and captured by locals.

The shooter, hired from Bihar and suspected to be motivated by local rivalries, confessed on camera that he was given a photo of Ghosh and instructions to kill him.

One of the two attackers has been arrested as investigations continue. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident occurred outside Ghosh's residence

Video: Man tries to shoot TMC leader, he chases shooter

By Chanshimla Varah 12:11 pm Nov 16, 202412:11 pm

What's the story A murder attempt on Sushanta Ghosh, a Trinamool Congress councilor from Kolkata's Kasba area, was foiled after the gun malfunctioned. The incident occurred outside Ghosh's residence and was captured on a CCTV camera. Ghosh, who represents Ward 108 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was targeted by two assailants who came on a scooter. One of them tried shooting him twice but the gun failed to fire.

Chase ensues

Ghosh chases shooter, locals apprehend assailant

Upon realizing the shooter's dilemma, Ghosh charged at him. The assailant attempted to flee on his accomplice's scooter but slipped, resulting in a foot chase. He was eventually caught and beaten by locals before being forced to confess on camera. In a video confession, he admitted that he wasn't paid for the job and was only given a photo of Ghosh with instructions to kill him.

Investigation underway

Shooters from Bihar, local rivalries suspected

Police sources revealed the shooters were hired from Bihar. Local rivalries are suspected to be the motive behind this attack on Ghosh. Expressing his disbelief over the incident, Ghosh said, "I have been a councilor for 12 years and never thought that I could be attacked; that too while I am sitting in my area." One of the two attackers have been arrested.

Twitter Post

Watch the video here