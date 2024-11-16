Video: Man tries to shoot TMC leader, he chases shooter
A murder attempt on Sushanta Ghosh, a Trinamool Congress councilor from Kolkata's Kasba area, was foiled after the gun malfunctioned. The incident occurred outside Ghosh's residence and was captured on a CCTV camera. Ghosh, who represents Ward 108 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was targeted by two assailants who came on a scooter. One of them tried shooting him twice but the gun failed to fire.
Ghosh chases shooter, locals apprehend assailant
Upon realizing the shooter's dilemma, Ghosh charged at him. The assailant attempted to flee on his accomplice's scooter but slipped, resulting in a foot chase. He was eventually caught and beaten by locals before being forced to confess on camera. In a video confession, he admitted that he wasn't paid for the job and was only given a photo of Ghosh with instructions to kill him.
Shooters from Bihar, local rivalries suspected
Police sources revealed the shooters were hired from Bihar. Local rivalries are suspected to be the motive behind this attack on Ghosh. Expressing his disbelief over the incident, Ghosh said, "I have been a councilor for 12 years and never thought that I could be attacked; that too while I am sitting in my area." One of the two attackers have been arrested.