Bengal Governor unveils own statue, faces political backlash

By Chanshimla Varah 11:33 am Nov 24, 2024

What's the story West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has triggered a political row after unveiling a statue of himself at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. The event, which marked his two-year tenure, was held ahead of the inauguration of a painting exhibition and drawing competition for school students. Opposition parties have now slammed the act, calling it self-aggrandizing and a publicity stunt.

Opposition parties condemn governor's statue unveiling

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Jayprakash Majumder said, "Our governor, CV Anand Bose, has inaugurated his own statue, which is something unheard of. He did it because he wanted some kind of publicity. But the point is, what is the next step? Will he garland his own statue? It's a sign of a megalomaniac." The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress also condemned the act.

Statue was a gift, not commissioned: Governor's office

""The disgrace is sitting with Raj Bhavan lit up. This is unfortunate for our state," CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said. The statue was reportedly a gift to Governor Bose from artist Partha Saha, who is connected to the Indian Museum in Kolkata. Saha created the fiber statue from a photograph without having met Bose in person, India Today reported.

Governor Bose comments on Bengal's political climate

The governor's office clarified that Bose did not commission or install the statue himself. Speaking at the statue unveiling ceremony, Governor Bose commented on the current political climate in Bengal, calling it "very bad." He said that this situation mostly impacts politicians and added that "the people of Bengal will not tolerate it for long." Recalling his time in office, he said that his tenure was both "sweet and sour."