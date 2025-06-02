What's the story

As South Korea prepares for its presidential election on Tuesday, K-pop idols are being extra cautious with their hand gestures and poses.

Wondering what the correlation is? Well, the singers are avoiding unwanted political campaigning.

The 21st presidential election is a crucial event in Korea, following the removal of former president Yoon Suk Yeol from office last December for imposing martial law.

Since then, the country has been under interim leadership and now awaits a new leader.