Why K-pop stars are avoiding 'V' sign ahead of elections
What's the story
As South Korea prepares for its presidential election on Tuesday, K-pop idols are being extra cautious with their hand gestures and poses.
Wondering what the correlation is? Well, the singers are avoiding unwanted political campaigning.
The 21st presidential election is a crucial event in Korea, following the removal of former president Yoon Suk Yeol from office last December for imposing martial law.
Since then, the country has been under interim leadership and now awaits a new leader.
Political implications
K-pop idols avoid 'V' sign due to political symbolism
The 'V' sign, a common gesture among K-pop groups, has been avoided by idols due to its association with the conservative People Power Party in South Korea.
This party is represented by "number 2" on the ballot and the color red.
Celebrities have been extra cautious as their gestures could be misinterpreted as political endorsements.
Idol precautions
K-pop idols' cautious gestures during presidential election
Several K-pop groups have been seen taking precautions with their poses.
On May 27, NMIXX's Bae and Sullyoon were caught making the 'V' sign during a YouTube livestream but quickly changed their poses to avoid any political interpretations.
Similarly, Tomorrow X Together (TXT) was seen making neutral poses in a photo shared on social media.
Group adjustments
Other K-pop groups also changed their poses
Other K-pop groups have also adjusted their poses to avoid any political implications.
During a group photo on their May 24 YouTube live broadcast, members of the virtual group PLAVE were seen carefully folding their fingers while posing.
Similarly, ZEROBASEONE's Kim Tae Rae hurriedly edited a picture after he posed with a 'V' sign.
Election timeline
South Korea's presidential election schedule changed due to controversy
The South Korean presidential elections are usually held in winter. However, the schedule has been moved up this year due to the controversy surrounding Yeol's removal from office.
This change has led to an early election, with the main contenders being Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party.