What's the story

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have finally been confirmed as the lead pair in the upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

On Monday, Johar shared a stunning first-look poster of the film on Instagram, featuring Aaryan and Panday against the picturesque backdrop of Croatia.