Kartik-Ananya's steamy kiss lights up 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' poster
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have finally been confirmed as the lead pair in the upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.
The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
On Monday, Johar shared a stunning first-look poster of the film on Instagram, featuring Aaryan and Panday against the picturesque backdrop of Croatia.
Poster details
Aaryan and Panday's chemistry steals the show
In the poster, Aaryan is seen seated while Panday stands close to him. Their faces are hidden as they hold a passport together, adding an element of intrigue to the image.
The caption for the post read, "Signed, sealed & delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi! @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine's: 13th Feb, 2026."
The film will mark Aaryan and Panday's reunion after their last collaboration in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).
Twitter Post
Take a look at the poster
Stamped, sealed, smitten in love!💋— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) June 2, 2025
Meet our Ray and introducing his Rumi - Ananya Panday!#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s : 13th Feb, 2026. pic.twitter.com/o2DBwGv7Bi
Production updates
'Tu Meri Main Tera...' filming locations and schedule
The film's extensive schedule began in Croatia, where the team is expected to shoot for the next two weeks. They are filming outdoor sequences, including some song shoots.
After this, they will move to Mumbai to shoot emotional scenes and the remaining portions of the film.
The makers are eyeing a July-end wrap for the project, which will give them enough time for post-production before its Valentine's release.
Announcement
'Tu Meri Main Tera...' was announced in May
The film was announced in May this year, with Aaryan undergoing a complete transformation for his role. He is now sporting a clean-shaven, suave look.
Meanwhile, Panday has been confirmed as the female lead and was recently spotted shooting a scene with Aaryan at a street-side restaurant in Croatia.
The film is slated to release on February 13, 2026.
Twitter Post
Aaryan and Panday spotted
Sexy people spotted 🥵 the face cards & styling are so damn on point! (+the height difference) 🫠😍#KartikAaryan#AnanyaPanday#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releasing on Valentine’s Day 2026 pic.twitter.com/Rjy5G88nDw— Problem Kya Hain? (@kartikgreatest) June 1, 2025