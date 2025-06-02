Is Ranbir Kapoor the next face of 'Dhoom 4'?
What's the story
Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films (YRF), has reportedly teamed up with writer Shridhar Raghavan to finalize the script for Dhoom 4.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, the duo is currently working on a story draft that lives up to the expectations for this highly anticipated reboot.
The film is expected to go on floors in April 2026 with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.
Character details
Kapoor's character was designed to match his 'aura and personality'
The source added that Kapoor is the perfect choice for Dhoom 4, as his character has been designed to match his "aura and personality."
The upcoming film is expected to be crafted on a much larger, global scale, setting it apart visually and narratively from the traditional YRF Spy Universe.
Direction details
Ayan Mukerji is likely to direct 'Dhoom 4'
Ayan Mukerji is the front-runner to direct Dhoom 4, and he will reportedly start pre-production after the release of his upcoming film War 2.
The film is expected to be released in 2027, with a target to wrap up shooting by the end of 2026.
Before starting Dhoom 4, Kapoor will finish his commitments for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.