What's the story

Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films (YRF), has reportedly teamed up with writer Shridhar Raghavan to finalize the script for Dhoom 4.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the duo is currently working on a story draft that lives up to the expectations for this highly anticipated reboot.

The film is expected to go on floors in April 2026 with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.