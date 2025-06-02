Dehradun: Minor autistic brothers sexually assaulted, tortured at boarding school
What's the story
Two autistic brothers, aged nine and 13, were allegedly sexually assaulted and tortured at a boarding school in Dehradun.
The incident came to light after their mother visited the school and learned about the abuse from her children.
The boys alleged that a hostel caretaker, referred to as either Sonu or Monu Pal in different reports, beat them with an iron rod, burned them with cigarettes, and molested them.
She has since filed a complaint against the administration.
Legal action
Mother discovers abuse, files complaint
The boys' mother had recently enrolled her children in the school after her husband's death. She had found the school, Pencil Box, through an online search, per India Today.
Following her complaint, the accused hostel caretaker was arrested and charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to the state Child Rights Commission, the special school was operating without proper permits.
School closure
Child Rights Commission investigates, boarding school closed
"A woman was running a special school for persons with disabilities,...it did not have the necessary permissions to operate such a facility. Recently, they hired the accused, Sonu, but...police verification was not done, and we could not find any appointment letters," Commission chairperson Geeta Khanna.
The special school had 15 students, and four of them lived in the boarding house.
The trust that ran the school was registered in Delhi but had not told the local authorities.
CCTV
Kids slept in the same room with accused
Khanna said the four autistic kids slept on bunk beds in the same room with the accused.
The accused was hired on May 16 and started abusing the children shortly after.
The police have seized CCTV footage from the premises as part of their investigation.
They are also in touch with families of other children who lived with the victims.