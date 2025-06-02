What's the story

Two autistic brothers, aged nine and 13, were allegedly sexually assaulted and tortured at a boarding school in Dehradun.

The incident came to light after their mother visited the school and learned about the abuse from her children.

The boys alleged that a hostel caretaker, referred to as either Sonu or Monu Pal in different reports, beat them with an iron rod, burned them with cigarettes, and molested them.

She has since filed a complaint against the administration.